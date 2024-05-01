Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,400 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the March 31st total of 1,389,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 56.7 days.

Headwater Exploration Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of CDDRF traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.34. The company had a trading volume of 10,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,149. Headwater Exploration has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $6.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.15.

Headwater Exploration Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.0742 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.26%. This is a positive change from Headwater Exploration’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th.

About Headwater Exploration

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

