Healthcare Capital (OTCMKTS:HCCC) Trading 10.8% Higher

Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 10.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.78 and last traded at $12.74. Approximately 376,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 410,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.
Healthcare Capital Trading Up 10.8 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.74.
About Healthcare Capital
Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.
