Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $279.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share.

Shares of HTLF opened at $42.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Heartland Financial USA has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $43.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.30 and its 200 day moving average is $33.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HTLF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

