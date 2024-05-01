Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.26

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.26 and last traded at $19.25, with a volume of 535494 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HTGC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Compass Point lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Hercules Capital Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.11.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.48 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 73.26%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hercules Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 69.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hercules Capital

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 5.2% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 15,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 107,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 297,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hercules Capital by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

