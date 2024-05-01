Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter.

Hexagon AB (publ) Stock Down 3.6 %

OTCMKTS HXGBY traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.53. 123,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,252. Hexagon AB has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.82.

Hexagon AB (publ) Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1381 per share. This is a boost from Hexagon AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. Hexagon AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.61%.

About Hexagon AB (publ)

Hexagon AB (publ) provides geospatial and industrial enterprise solutions worldwide. The company offers analysis and management, machine control, embedded electronics, monitoring, and planning and optimization solutions to agriculture division; 3D design and visualization, enterprise asset and asset lifecycle management, OT/ICS cyber security, engineering and schematics, enterprise project performance, operation and maintenance, procurement, fabrication, and construction services for asset lifecycle intelligence division; GNSS and SMART antennas, anti-jam systems, autonomy kits and services, correction services, GNSS/INS receivers and post processing, resilience and integrity technology, and visualization software for autonomy and positioning division; and 3D surveillance, AEC and survey software, geospatial content, machine control, digital realities platform, laser scanning and measurement tools, levels, total stations, airborne, monitoring, document and verification solutions, detection, GNSS, and mobile mapping system to geosystem division.

