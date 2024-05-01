Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $1.57 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,039 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for about 0.4% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,609,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,125,790,000 after buying an additional 356,496 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,602,880,000 after buying an additional 91,801 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,951,181 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $949,042,000 after buying an additional 153,168 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $960,397,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 30.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $628,599,000 after buying an additional 759,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BA. Edward Jones lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.41.

Boeing Trading Down 3.3 %

Boeing stock traded down $5.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $167.84. 8,171,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,716,028. The company has a market cap of $103.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.28 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $159.70 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.38.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.