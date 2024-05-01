Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases 4,410 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.5% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 397.1% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.17. The company had a trading volume of 10,650,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,338,705. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.59. The firm has a market cap of $76.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.10.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

