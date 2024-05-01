holoride Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $7.88 Million (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. During the last week, holoride has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. holoride has a total market cap of $7.88 million and $101,608.87 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One holoride token can currently be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,971.20 or 0.05100423 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00057140 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00010548 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00022655 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00012082 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00015009 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003460 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 854,997,383 tokens. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 854,997,383 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.0093487 USD and is down -7.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $122,796.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.