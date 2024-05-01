Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Shares Up 0.8%

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.51 and last traded at $16.82. 22,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 390,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.

Homology Medicines Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $978.01 million, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of -0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.56.

Institutional Trading of Homology Medicines

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIXX. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Homology Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000. George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 679.5% during the 4th quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 306,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 267,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Homology Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. 31.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company offers proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a nuclease-free gene editing mobility, gene therapy or for various genetic disorders.

