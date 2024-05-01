Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $123.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.42 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

Hope Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.75. Hope Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $12.51.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hope Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

Further Reading

