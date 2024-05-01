Horizen (ZEN) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $123.94 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 1st. In the last week, Horizen has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. One Horizen coin can now be bought for $8.29 or 0.00014271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $123.94 million and approximately $8.44 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00049459 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00037158 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,943,925 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.