Howe & Rusling Inc. Acquires 6,740 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 58.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,337 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 662.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSC. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.32.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NSC traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $232.06. 1,184,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,694. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $263.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $251.14 and a 200-day moving average of $233.41.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

