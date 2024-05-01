Howe & Rusling Inc. Purchases 248 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Zscaler by 582.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at $70,915,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total value of $1,756,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,129,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,715 shares of company stock valued at $4,212,202 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZS. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $311.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised Zscaler from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Zscaler from $259.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zscaler

Zscaler Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZS traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.27. 1,117,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,184,728. The firm has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.46 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $84.93 and a one year high of $259.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. Research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.