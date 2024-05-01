Howe & Rusling Inc. Purchases 8,494 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,989 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 8,494 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1,456.7% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $2,016,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 960,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $107,962,000 after acquiring an additional 144,357 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.05.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded down $16.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.29. 9,079,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,369,234. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $115.69. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 5.02.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.23%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

