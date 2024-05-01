Howe & Rusling Inc. Sells 1,455 Shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. owned 0.86% of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 27,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 147.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 17,055 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Food & Beverage ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PBJ traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $47.44. 9,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,039. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.53 and its 200 day moving average is $45.37. The company has a market capitalization of $128.09 million, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.55. Invesco Food & Beverage ETF has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $49.00.

Invesco Food & Beverage ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

