Howe & Rusling Inc. Sells 22,084 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Howe & Rusling Inc. cut its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,084 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in G. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Genpact by 0.9% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 47,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Genpact by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genpact by 4.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC grew its position in Genpact by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 41,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Genpact by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 128,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE G traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.72. The company had a trading volume of 999,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,752. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $44.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.01.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Genpact had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

G has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho began coverage on Genpact in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.78.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

