Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 16.000-16.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 16.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.8 billion-$5.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.9 billion. Hubbell also updated its FY24 guidance to $16.00-16.50 EPS.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBB traded up $10.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $380.87. 627,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,883. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $397.23 and its 200-day moving average is $344.32. Hubbell has a one year low of $248.37 and a one year high of $429.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hubbell will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

HUBB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a hold rating and a $427.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hubbell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $388.86.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.74, for a total transaction of $387,308.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,090.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total value of $144,289.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,541.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.74, for a total transaction of $387,308.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,090.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $12,065,100 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

