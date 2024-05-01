Humana (NYSE:HUM) Trading Up 4%

Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) were up 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $314.15 and last traded at $314.14. Approximately 731,865 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,974,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $302.09.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $342.00 price objective (down previously from $470.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $424.50.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.45.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $540,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Humana by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,869,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Humana by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,865,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in Humana by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 27,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,815,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

