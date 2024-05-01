iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Short Interest Update

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,500 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the March 31st total of 161,700 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iBio in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

iBio Stock Up 1.4 %

iBio stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.73. 32,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,902,576. iBio has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $22.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($2.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

iBio Company Profile

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision antibodies in the United States. It offers IBIO-100, a preclinical anti-fibrotic program for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and EngageTx platform, which provides an optimized CD3 T-cell engager antibody panel.

