Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Illinois Tool Works updated its FY24 guidance to $10.30-10.70 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 10.300-10.700 EPS.

NYSE ITW traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $244.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,812. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $217.06 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $72.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $259.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $277.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.44.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total transaction of $12,722,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,235,056.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total transaction of $205,392.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,185.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total value of $12,722,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,235,056.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 189,471 shares of company stock valued at $48,712,316. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

