Image Scan (LON:IGE) Trading Up 8.3%

Image Scan Holdings Plc (LON:IGE – Get Free Report) traded up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.49 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.30 ($0.02). 2,053,111 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 379% from the average session volume of 428,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.20 ($0.02).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.81 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.57.

Image Scan Holdings Plc, through its subsidiary 3DX-Ray Limited, engages in the manufacture and sale of portable X-ray systems for security and counter-terrorism applications in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Indian Subcontinent, and the Americas. Its security products include portable systems, such as ThreatScan-LS1, ThreatScan-LS3, ThreatScan-AS1(ISC), ThreatScan-LSC, and chemical detection products; mail and baggage screening products, including AXIS-CXi screening and conveyor systems; metal detection products, including AXIS archway and walk by metal detectors; and blast protection and EOD/IEDD equipment.

