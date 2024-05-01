ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Trading 11.4% Higher

Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) traded up 11.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.90 and last traded at $8.90. 9,247,239 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 5,815,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ImmunityBio from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

ImmunityBio Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.23.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ImmunityBio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBRX. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Meridian Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing next-generation immuno- and cellular therapies for cancer and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. The company offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine delivery technologies, and natural killer cell therapies.

