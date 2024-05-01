Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 1.74 Per Share

Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.74 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Impact Healthcare REIT’s previous dividend of $1.69. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Impact Healthcare REIT Price Performance

Shares of IHR stock opened at GBX 83.60 ($1.05) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 82.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 84.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of £346.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,097.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.33. Impact Healthcare REIT has a one year low of GBX 77.10 ($0.97) and a one year high of GBX 102.85 ($1.29).

Insider Activity at Impact Healthcare REIT

In related news, insider Cedi Frederick purchased 11,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £9,985.80 ($12,543.40). 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Impact Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Impact Healthcare REIT plc is a specialist and responsible owner of care homes and other healthcare properties across the UK. Elderly care is an essential service and demand for it is high and continues to grow as the UK's population gets older. We work with our tenants so we can grow together and help them care for more people, while continuing to improve our homes for their residents.

