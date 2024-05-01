Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd.

Independent Bank has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Independent Bank has a payout ratio of 33.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Independent Bank to earn $2.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.

Shares of IBCP opened at $24.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.63. The company has a market capitalization of $518.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39.

In other news, SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IBCP. Hovde Group began coverage on Independent Bank in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Tuesday.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

