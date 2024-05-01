Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP) Shares Bought by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC owned 1.65% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XBAP. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 110,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 29,961 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 190,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April Stock Down 0.9 %

BATS XBAP traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $30.61. 6,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $82.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.46.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April (XBAP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBAP was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

