Insider Buying: First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Director Purchases 2,417 Shares of Stock

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) Director Lynn Terwoerds acquired 2,417 shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $24,991.78. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,415.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Lynn Terwoerds also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Lynn Terwoerds bought 99 shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,555.29.

First Northwest Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:FNWB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.20. 28,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $96.29 million, a PE ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.31. First Northwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $16.12.

First Northwest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.00%.

FNWB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised First Northwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on First Northwest Bancorp from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered First Northwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 19,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 119,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 301,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Northwest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $436,000. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

