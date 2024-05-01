Insider Selling: CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) CEO Sells 6,179 Shares of Stock

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 6,179 shares of CTS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $290,413.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,185,993. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CTS Stock Performance

NYSE CTS traded up $1.67 on Wednesday, reaching $47.42. 265,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,527. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.64. CTS Co. has a one year low of $35.50 and a one year high of $47.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $124.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.51 million. CTS had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTS Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

CTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on CTS from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Sidoti cut shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Institutional Trading of CTS

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of CTS by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,591 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 13,317 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in CTS by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,235,401 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,566,000 after purchasing an additional 27,808 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of CTS by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,578 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 43.1% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,619 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CTS by 25.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

About CTS

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

Featured Articles

