Insider Selling: CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) CFO Sells 4,495 Shares of Stock

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) CFO Ashish Agrawal sold 4,495 shares of CTS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $211,399.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,278 shares in the company, valued at $5,656,674.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ashish Agrawal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CTS alerts:

On Monday, April 29th, Ashish Agrawal sold 1,604 shares of CTS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $75,388.00.

On Thursday, April 11th, Ashish Agrawal sold 800 shares of CTS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $37,600.00.

On Thursday, March 28th, Ashish Agrawal sold 4,504 shares of CTS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $212,138.40.

CTS Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of CTS stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.42. 265,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,527. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CTS Co. has a 12-month low of $35.50 and a 12-month high of $47.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.64.

CTS Announces Dividend

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. CTS had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $124.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in CTS by 160.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 963,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,103,000 after purchasing an additional 593,641 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CTS during the 4th quarter worth $9,855,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CTS during the fourth quarter valued at $8,859,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CTS by 181.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after acquiring an additional 139,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CTS by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,729,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,947,000 after acquiring an additional 122,600 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sidoti downgraded shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on CTS from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CTS

CTS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.