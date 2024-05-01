Insider Selling: Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $135,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,967,600.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matthew Shair also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nuvalent alerts:

On Monday, April 22nd, Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total transaction of $2,386,875.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $2,458,500.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $2,566,500.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.92, for a total transaction of $2,884,500.00.

On Monday, March 25th, Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $2,878,875.00.

Nuvalent Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Nuvalent stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,760. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.25. Nuvalent, Inc. has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $89.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Trading of Nuvalent

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Nuvalent by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nuvalent by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,301,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuvalent by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,339,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,668 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nuvalent by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,917,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,735,000 after purchasing an additional 454,540 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NUVL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Nuvalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $68.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NUVL

Nuvalent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.