Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger Acquires 4,000 Shares

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Intel Trading Down 0.3 %

INTC traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $30.37. The company had a trading volume of 58,287,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,673,688. The company has a market cap of $129.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.23.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Intel from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

