Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.79

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.79 and last traded at $22.76, with a volume of 3176311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.76.
Intesa Sanpaolo Trading Down 0.7 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day moving average is $18.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.27.
Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.
