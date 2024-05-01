Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by FFT Wealth Management LLC

FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 699 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $650.23.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU traded down $10.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $615.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,199,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,629. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $639.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $605.00. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $400.22 and a fifty-two week high of $671.01. The company has a market cap of $172.26 billion, a PE ratio of 62.78, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,233,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

