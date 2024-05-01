Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) Trading 2.5% Higher

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.04 and last traded at $42.97. 46,932 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 175% from the average session volume of 17,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.92.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.54 million, a P/E ratio of 40.99 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 312.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after buying an additional 136,507 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 2,734.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 23,793 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 169.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 16,461 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 188.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 186.7% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

