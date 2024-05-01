Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $51.17

Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.17 and last traded at $51.10, with a volume of 141337 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.96.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.14.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.1687 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco MSCI USA ETF

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $686,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $997,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,442,000.

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

