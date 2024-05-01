Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $51.17

Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.17 and last traded at $51.10, with a volume of 141337 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.96.
The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.14.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.1687 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.
The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
