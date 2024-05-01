Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 2.0% of Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $10,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263,426 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,623,380,000 after buying an additional 52,019 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,696,000 after acquiring an additional 243,305 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,852,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,516,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,413,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,680,000 after purchasing an additional 376,661 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.7 %

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $421.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,162,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,974,980. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $315.11 and a twelve month high of $449.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $436.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 1.30.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.