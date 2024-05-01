Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Down 0.7%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $421.30 and last traded at $421.55. Approximately 11,662,181 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 45,489,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $424.59.
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $436.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.54.
Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
