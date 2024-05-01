Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Down 0.7%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $421.30 and last traded at $421.55. Approximately 11,662,181 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 45,489,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $424.59.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $436.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.54.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.