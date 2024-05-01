Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) is Concord Wealth Partners’ 6th Largest Position

Concord Wealth Partners lowered its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 728,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,317 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Concord Wealth Partners owned 0.38% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $15,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,174,000. Oder Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 18,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,344,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 31,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 7,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 180,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 99,328 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BKLN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,644,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,058,913. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $21.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.06.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

