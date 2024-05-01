Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) Hits New 12-Month High at $84.43

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $84.43 and last traded at $84.37, with a volume of 72629 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.89.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $605.18 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 62.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 13,680 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 34.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 97.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 35,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $182,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RYE was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

