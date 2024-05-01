Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,165 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSP. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 99,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,646,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 25,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 69,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,149,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $160.58. 8,858,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,569,266. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $169.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.21 and a 200 day moving average of $155.53.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

