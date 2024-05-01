Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $33.52

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.52 and last traded at $33.71, with a volume of 286144 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.51.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,146.2% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 901.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 905.3% during the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.