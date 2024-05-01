Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY) Trading 2.1% Higher

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.85 and last traded at $12.85. 109 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.59.

Investec Group Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.76.

About Investec Group

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and custody related services; discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, and trusts.

Further Reading

