Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.82-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87. Invitation Homes also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.820-1.900 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Invitation Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.19.

INVH traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $34.08. 4,333,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,134,416. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $28.49 and a twelve month high of $36.53. The company has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.47.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $624.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.51 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

In other Invitation Homes news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $347,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,035.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

