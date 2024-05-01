IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 819,591 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 601% from the previous session’s volume of 116,958 shares.The stock last traded at $26.09 and had previously closed at $26.25.

IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.97. The company has a market cap of $564.62 million, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Trading of IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Company Profile

The IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (HFXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies located in developed nations outside of North America, with roughly half of its foreign currency exposure hedged to the USD.

