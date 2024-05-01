iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Position Lowered by Prosperity Planning Inc.

Prosperity Planning Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 865.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,807,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,773,000 after buying an additional 3,413,143 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 86,314.1% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,228,000 after buying an additional 2,294,230 shares in the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 274.9% in the 3rd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,346,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,514,000 after acquiring an additional 987,061 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,673,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,484,000 after acquiring an additional 920,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 168.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,459,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,945,000 after acquiring an additional 915,587 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.31. 8,378,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,508,347. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.48. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.04 and a 52 week high of $100.74.

