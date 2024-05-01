iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Announces Dividend of $0.15

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1466 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SLQD traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.79. 127,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,058. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.65 and a 12-month high of $49.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.01 and a 200 day moving average of $48.83.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

