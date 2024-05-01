iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Declares Dividend of $0.31

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3077 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of TLT traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,425,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,551,277. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.22 and its 200-day moving average is $92.59. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $106.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.06.
About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.