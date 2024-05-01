iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:USIG)

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1855 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ USIG traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,143,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,988. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $51.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.88.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
