iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:USIG)

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1855 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ USIG traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,143,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,988. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $51.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.88.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

