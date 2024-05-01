iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Plans Dividend of $0.15

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1462 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $46.85. 480,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,762. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.37 and a 52 week high of $48.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.11.

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

