iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stock Position Lifted by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $7,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.90. 833,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,570,892. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.92. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The company has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

