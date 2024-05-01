iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Increased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $502.86. 5,059,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,791,927. The company’s 50-day moving average is $514.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $483.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $405.54 and a one year high of $527.16. The company has a market capitalization of $430.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

